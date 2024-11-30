Wellness Mobile IV Expands Services With New Branch And Website Launch In Minneapolis, MN

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Minneapolis, MN, November 30, 2024 – Wellness Mobile IV, a trusted mobile IV drip therapy provider based in Los Angeles, has announced the opening of its new branch in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The expansion marks a significant milestone for the company, which has garnered a strong reputation for offering high-quality, on-demand hydration and wellness services in the Los Angeles area. As part of this growth, the company will also be launching a redesigned website, set to go live soon, at a new domain.

With the new Minneapolis branch, Wellness Mobile IV will bring its personalized mobile IV therapy services to Minnesota, offering a convenient, at-home option for individuals seeking wellness support, including hydration, vitamin boosts, and recovery treatments. The company's services have been increasingly recognized by clients in Los Angeles for their effectiveness and convenience, making Wellness Mobile IV a standout in the growing wellness industry.



CEO Erika Mercado expressed her enthusiasm about the expansion:“We are excited to bring our trusted mobile IV therapy services to Minneapolis, allowing us to provide the same level of care and convenience that our Los Angeles clients have come to rely on. We're also thrilled to unveil our new website, which will make it easier for our clients to access our services and learn more about the benefits of IV therapy.”



As Wellness Mobile IV expands into the Minneapolis market, the company is also positioning itself to play a significant role in the wellness and healthcare sectors by offering non-invasive, immediate treatments that can help with recovery from illness, jet lag, hangovers, and general fatigue. With an increasing number of individuals seeking accessible wellness solutions, the company's mobile service model has resonated with those looking for quick and effective ways to optimize their health and well-being.



The upcoming website launch will feature an updated user experience, with an emphasis on accessibility and service booking. The site will also include detailed information on the wide range of treatments Wellness Mobile IV offers, from rehydration to immune system support.



For more information about Wellness Mobile IV and its services in Minneapolis, visit the new website at wellness, or contact the company at (323) 400-0372.

About Wellness Mobile IV

Wellness Mobile IV is a leading provider of mobile IV drip therapy services, offering personalized wellness treatments in the comfort of clients' homes, offices, and hotels. Headquartered in Los Angeles, the company is known for its commitment to customer care and delivering high-quality, tailored wellness solutions.



