Ukrainian Navy Shows Marines Repelling Russian Assault In Kurakhove Sector
11/30/2024 7:11:29 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy showed fighters from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade repelling a Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector.
The Ukrainian Navy published a video of the engagement on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
"We are burning an enemy convoy of armored vehicles in the Kurakhove sector! Black Sea marines repelled the enemy assault, during which the infantry was accompanied by a convoy of armored vehicles, including a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The unsuccessful assault for the occupiers resulted in destroyed equipment and a 'minus' infantry detachment," the Ukrainian Navy said.
