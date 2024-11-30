Ukrainian Navy Shows Marines Repelling Russian Assault In Kurakhove Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Navy showed fighters from the 37th Separate Marine Brigade repelling a Russian assault in the Kurakhove sector.

The Ukrainian Navy published a of the engagement on , Ukrinform reports.

"We are burning an enemy convoy of armored in the Kurakhove sector! Black Sea marines repelled the enemy assault, during which the infantry was accompanied by a convoy of armored vehicles, including a tank and an infantry fighting vehicle. The unsuccessful assault for the occupiers resulted in destroyed equipment and a 'minus' infantry detachment," the Ukrainian Navy said.