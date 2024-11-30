Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Calls For NATO Membership For Unoccupied Ukraine To End 'Hot Phase' Of War

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has suggested that a potential ceasefire could be achieved if the territory under Kyiv's control is placed“under the umbrella,” enabling Ukraine to later negotiate the return of Russian-occupied areas through means.

Zelenskyy's comments on Trump's peace plan

Zelenskyy, in an interview with Sky News, was asked to comment on reports regarding a possible peace plan from US president-elect Donald . The report indicated that Trump 's proposal might involve Ukraine ceding the territory Moscow has seized in exchange for NATO membership.

Conditions for NATO membership

Zelenskyy stated that NATO membership should be offered to the parts of Ukraine still under its control to end the“hot phase of the war.” However, he clarified that the NATO invitation must recognize Ukraine's internationally recognized borders.

Acceptance of temporary Russian control

The news report said he appeared to accept occupied eastern parts of the country would fall outside of such a deal for the time being.

Zelenskyy urges immediate NATO protection

“If we want to stop the hot phase of the war, we need to take under the NATO umbrella the territory of Ukraine that we have under our control,” Zelenskyy explained, emphasizing the urgency of such an arrangement to prevent further Russian expansion.“We need to do it fast. And then on the [occupied] territory of Ukraine, Ukraine can get them back in a diplomatic way.”

| Zelenskyy optimistic 'war will end sooner' with new US leadership under Trump Call for ceasefire to prevent further Russian expansion

The president also underscored the need for a ceasefire to prevent further Russian encroachments on Ukrainian territory.“We need to guarantee that Vladimir Putin will not come back,” he said.“NATO should immediately cover the part of Ukraine that remains under Kyiv's control. Otherwise, he will come back.”