Red Cat Jumps As Hitchcock Promoted

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Red Cat Holdings, (NASDAQ: RCAT), a drone company building hardware and software for military, government, and commercial operations, today announced the of Geoffrey Hitchcock to Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Hitchcock previously served as the General Manager for Teal Drones (a Red Cat subsidiary), where he was responsible for building a global sales organization for its hardware and software solutions.

“Geoff has been instrumental in shaping Red Cat's success in the global DefenseTech market,” said CEO Jeff Thompson.“His strategic vision, deep understanding of our customer needs, and leadership continue to deliver outstanding results. As Chief Revenue Officer, Geoff will lead our efforts to accelerate growth and scale our revenue strategies, ensuring Red Cat continues to thrive in the rapidly evolving drone technology landscape.”

In his previous roles at Red Cat, Hitchcock spearheaded key initiatives that strengthened Red Cat's position as a trusted provider of unmanned systems for the U.S. Department of Defense and NATO allies. He led the company's efforts to secure major contracts, including its award of the U.S. Army's Short Range Reconnaissance Program of Record.

“It's an honor to take on this new role at Red Cat during such a pivotal time for our company,” said Hitchcock.

RCAT shares leaped $1.03, or 12.3%, to $9.39.









