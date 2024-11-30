PM Of Ukraine Says It Is Currently Impossible To Even Partially Open Airspace

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Denys Shmyhal emphasized that given the security situation, it is currently impossible to partially open the airspace, so it is important to develop alternative routes for the delivery of goods and passengers.

He said this during the International Forum, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“We have conducted a risk assessment and identified the need for air defense forces and means to partially open the airspace. Security and military issues remain key to this decision. That is why it is important for us to develop alternative routes for the delivery of goods and the movement of passengers. We are talking about the land border, road and rail transport,” the Prime Minister said.

Shmyhal noted that during the Russian attacks, the aviation infrastructure was damaged, and at least 15 civilian airports were affected.

In addition, he reminded that over the past three months, the enemy has carried out almost 60 attacks on port infrastructure, resulting in damage or destruction of almost 300 facilities and 22 civilian vessels, and dozens of people were injured.

“Despite the aggressor's constant attempts to cause even more destruction, thanks to the Defense Forces, we were able to ensure the stable operation of the Ukrainian sea corridor. Today, more than 2,800 vessels have used it, transporting more than 75 million tons of cargo for more than 40 countries, of which more than 50 million tons are agricultural products,” the Prime Minister emphasized.

He emphasized that this“once again confirms that Ukraine remains a guarantor of food security, despite the regular shelling of port infrastructure by the enemy.”

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Commander of the Ukrainian Navy Vice Admiral Oleksii Neizhpapa and representatives of Danish industry discussed key areas of cooperation, including the safe operation of the“grain corridor” , protection of port infrastructure and the creation of a modern fleet.

