President Announces Ukraine's Active Work With International Partners In Dec

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine is preparing for active work with international partners in December, because there are solutions that can be implemented in the coming weeks and months for the sake of common security.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated this in his nightly address , Ukrinform reports.

"Today, as every day, there was a report by Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi regarding the frontline situation and developments in the Kursk operation areas. I want to thank our brigades who are defending our positions, who are destroying the occupier. And today I would like to especially commend the 38th Separate Marine Brigade, the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade and the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine for their outstanding performance in combat this week. Thank you, warriors! Thank you for your bravery, especially in the Pokrovsk direction," he said.

Zelensky announced that Ukraine is preparing for quite active work with partners in December - negotiations, meetings.

"There are decisions that can be implemented in the coming weeks and months for the sake of our shared security – for the sake of Ukraine and all those who genuinely want this war to end as soon as possible, and, above all, justly," Zelensky said.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine