Construction Of Fortifications Near Zaporizhzhia Nearly Complete Regional Administration

Zaporizhzhia Regional Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Ukrainian television, Ukrinform reports.

He noted that part of the fortifications was built during the summer, adhering to deadlines set by the military command.

"Following that, the military, the General Staff, and I developed a new defense system for the Zaporizhzhia region, including the defense of the regional center itself. We have almost finished constructing the defense. This is a multi-layered defense not only for the city but also for nearby settlements, ensuring the region is well-fortified," Fedorov said.

He explained that these modern fortifications represent significant improvements over earlier constructions, particularly in terms of protection against enemy drones, which now pose the primary threat.

Fedorov also recalled that the regional military administration supplied the military with over 800 units of equipment and machinery. These included FPV drones, unmanned systems, vehicles, winter tires, charging stations, batteries, and other resources for winter conditions.

