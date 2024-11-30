Novotel Hyderabad Airport Presents \Flavours From The East\ Culinary Journey Through The North East And Bhutan

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Hyderabad, 29th November 2024: Novotel Hyderabad Airport is hosting a meticulously curated event \"Flavours from the East: A Taste of North East and Bhutan,\" from 7th to 28th December 2024. This luxurious degustation which celebrates the rich heritage of Northeast and Bhutan will offer a unique dining experience, available every Saturday from 7 PM to 11 PM. This culinary extravaganza promises to guests on a flavourful journey through the rich heritage of the Northeast and Bhutan, showcasing authentic dishes that reflect the essence of the region.



The cuisine of Bhutan and the Northeast is deeply rooted in its geographic and cultural traditions. Bhutanese culinary practices have historically revolved around staples such as rice, maize, and buckwheat, complemented by dairy products like cheese and butter. At Novotel Hyderabad Airport, these traditional flavors will be brought to life with a specially crafted menu designed to celebrate the region\'s unique and vibrant gastronomy.



The menu begins with comforting soups including the flavourful Vegetable Thukpa, a Tibetan noodle soup, and Chicken Miso & Rice Soup, a hearty blend of protein and spices. Live counters will serve freshly prepared Momos, along with a selection of Bhutanese vegetable and chicken starters to awaken the palates. The salad bar will feature Singju, a famous Manipuri salad, Kelli Chana Salad, Goen Hogay (a Bhutanese cucumber salad), and Morok Metpa Fish Salad, a spicy fish preparation.



The main menu offers a chance for guests to indulge in Kewa Datshi, a Bhutanese dish made with potatoes, chilies, and garlic, and Uti Thongba, a classic vegetarian dish from Manipur featuring dry peas and aromatic spices. Showstopping non-vegetarian delights like Jasha Maru, a flavorful Bhutanese chicken stew, and Chicken Paa, a Bhutanese-style stir-fried chicken dish will deliver bold flavours from the region. The rich vault of accompaniments includes Bhutanese Red Rice and Dry Fish Chilli (Ngae Kam Chilli), which offer a perfect balance of hearty and spicy flavors.



Head Chef of Novotel Hyderabad Airport, Chef Amanna Raju said, -“Inspired by the earthy and dynamic flavors of Northeast India and Bhutan, crafting this menu has been very delightful and interesting. From the use of regional ingredients to the traditional cooking methods, each meal captures the spirit of the region. We are thrilled for our guests to partake in this remarkable sensory experience.”



Novotel Hyderabad Airport welcomes the guests to enjoy the warmth of the holiday season with this exceptional journey. Flavours from the East promises an unforgettable dining experience for food patrons seeking to explore new tastes as well as authentic flavors of home.





About Novotel



