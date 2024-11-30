Tusk Visits First Completed Section Of Shield East On Border With Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On Saturday, Polish Prime Donald Tusk visited the border with Russia, where he inspected the first completed section of the Shield East project.

The Polish Prime Minister wrote about this on the X , Ukrinform reports.

“The first section of Shield East on the border with Russia is ready! During a meeting with the military 200 meters from the border, I felt really safe,” Tusk wrote.

As Ukrinform reported , in early November, Poland began of fortifications on the border with Russia and Belarus as part of the large-scale Shield East project.

By 2028, Warsaw will build 700 km of fortifications , detection and warning systems, advanced bases, logistics hubs, and drone countermeasures on the border with Russia and Belarus as part of the Shield East project. The cost of its implementation will be 10 billion zlotys (over USD 2.5 billion).

In an interview with Ukrinform, Polish Charge d'Affaires in Ukraine Piotr Łukasiewicz said that the Shield East project is designed to protect against invasion by Russia and Belarus and is based on Ukrainian experience.

Zelensky holds phone call with: Poland is preparing another support package

In 2022, Poland built a 5.5-meter-high, 186-kilometer-long fence on the border with Belarus and installed a modern electronic monitoring system.

This was a response to the artificial creation of the so-called migration pressure on the border of Belarus with Poland and the Baltic countries by Belarus and Russia since the summer of 2021.

Photo: @donaldtusk