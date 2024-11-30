Kuwaiti Karate Team Takes 12 Medals In West Asia Tourney

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) SHARJAH, Nov 30 (KUNA) -- The Kuwaiti Karate team won 12 medals in the West Asian Karate Championship hosted by Emirate of Sharjah, including four medals, four silver medals and four bronze medals, in a distinguished achievement for the Kuwaiti that includes a number of age groups.

Kuwait's head of the federation, Fayiz Al-Daihani, expressed, in a statement to KUNA on Saturday, his joy and appreciation for the great achievements made by the Kuwaiti champions, which came after they delivered a great performance in the championship competitions, as they participated in the (Kumite) combat and (Kata) demonstration competitions in the youth and junior categories.

Al-Daihani also dedicated this great victory to the Kuwait leadership, the Kuwaiti karate family, and to the Kuwaiti people, praising the determination of the athletes and their enthusiasm by winning this good number of medals. (end)

