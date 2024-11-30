Goa To Launch Unified Digital Portal And Business Facilitation Centres For Msmes Under RAMP Initiative

(MENAFN- KNN India) Panaji, Nov 30 (KNN)

In a significant boost to Goa's micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs), the Directorate of Industries, Trade, and Commerce (DITC) is set to roll out a unified digital and establish two business facilitation centres under the World Bank-backed Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) programme.

The Union of MSMEs has sanctioned Rs 61.5 crore for these initiatives, aiming to streamline processes and empower small businesses.“The ministry set a target of 25,000 MSMEs in Goa, with a primary focus on micro and small enterprises,” a DITC official stated.

The proposed unified digital portal will enable data-driven assistance for MSMEs, offering tools to monitor, track, and report progress across various interventions under RAMP.



This platform is envisioned as a cornerstone for creating a more efficient and supportive ecosystem for small businesses.

To complement the digital efforts, two business facilitation centres, positioned as“points of single contact,” will be established-one each in North and South Goa.



These centres will provide entrepreneurs with comprehensive support, including guidance on administrative processes, statutory compliance, and certifications.“The aim is to enhance exports by improving quality and standardisation,” the official added.

Beyond infrastructure, the programme emphasises skill development and capacity-building for local entrepreneurs. Tailored training sessions in technical areas and skill development are planned to enhance MSME capabilities, enabling them to compete in both domestic and international markets.

Additionally, the programme includes the creation of a women entrepreneurship facilitation cell. This initiative is expected to assist 1,600 self-help groups in transforming into legitimate business units, contributing to gender-inclusive economic growth.

“The interventions under RAMP will benefit over 25,000 entrepreneurs, including aspiring and existing business owners,” the official concluded.

By integrating technology, skill development, and on-ground support, the RAMP programme seeks to fortify Goa's MSME sector, driving economic growth and creating a thriving entrepreneurial ecosystem.

(KNN Bureau)