Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay Hails Galgotias University At 12Th International Conference On Library And Information Science

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India Galgotias University inaugurated a three-day 12th International on Library and Information Science. During the event, the Chief Guest, Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, Higher Education of Uttar Pradesh, emphasized the significance of education in nurturing morality and imparting knowledge and wisdom. He stated, "The primary foundation of education is to instill good values and strengthen our understanding through technology. I urge students and youth of our country to master modern technologies and establish new milestones for the welfare of the world. Always remember that hard work, reflection, and contemplation yield immense rewards."



Mr. Suneel Galgotia, Chancellor of Galgotias University, Honors Shri Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of Higher Education, UP, at the International Conference



The Chief Guest commended Galgotias University for its excellent infrastructure, smart classrooms, cleanliness, and well-functioning laboratories in various departments. He praised the university for providing students with a platform for holistic development.



He further lauded Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia for revolutionizing the education sector by offering affordable and high-quality education. Shri Upadhyay also appreciated CEO Dr. Dhruv Galgotia for playing a pivotal role in creating a world-class and student-centric education system at the university. Highlighting the Indian government's ONOS (One Nation, One Subscription) initiative, he described it as a significant step forward.



The conference has attracted over 300 participants from countries like France, Germany, the UK, the Philippines, Indonesia, Thailand, and Bangladesh. A total of 84 research papers will be presented during the event. The conference is being organized in collaboration with Gautam Buddha University and with the support of the Raja Rammohan Roy Library Foundation, Ministry of Culture, Government of India.



In his address, Chancellor Shri Suneel Galgotia remarked that libraries are the heart of any institution and a vital part of the education system. He highlighted the conference's alignment with India's Make in India and Digital India initiatives.



Discussions during the conference will cover topics like the application of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, Blockchain Technology, Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data Analytics, Innovation and Knowledge Management, and Research Data Management in library services. These sessions aim to provide students and participants with opportunities to learn cutting-edge technologies and establish new benchmarks in their respective fields.