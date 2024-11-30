French director says Youth isn’t interested in sex

(MENAFN) French director Audrey Diwan, known for her latest *Emmanuelle*—an English-language remake of the provocative 1970s soft-porn classic—has stirred debate with her remarks on changing sexual attitudes among younger generations in France. In an interview with *Izvestia* ahead of the film's release in Russia, Diwan voiced concerns over what she sees as a growing disinterest in intimacy among youth.



"Younger people are rejecting sex. There's a revolution happening in our society—people no longer want to touch each other," Diwan stated, highlighting the shift in how relationships are experienced today. She questioned, "Why have we lost the ability to enjoy pleasure? Why do we feel tormented by the lack of it when it should be a natural part of life?" According to Diwan, *Emmanuelle* is not just an exploration of sexuality, but also a reflection on the deeper emotional and psychological origins of desire and the challenges of experiencing it in today's world.



While acknowledging the high expectations set by the original *Emmanuelle*, which was known for its erotic content, Diwan emphasized that her remake delves more into the emotional and psychological aspects of intimacy. Known for her sensitive handling of complex themes, Diwan—who won the Golden Lion at the 2021 Venice Film Festival for *Happening*—appears to challenge the long-standing image of the French as particularly liberated when it comes to sex. The release of *Emmanuelle* has already sparked some controversy, although the reviews so far have been mixed.



