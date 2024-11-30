Amir Underscores Need For Enforcement Of International Resolutions, Arab Peace Initiative To Achieve Enduring Peace In Middle East

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Vienna: The Amir HH Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani stressed that just, comprehensive and enduring peace won't be achieved without the enforcement of international legitimacy's resolutions and Arab Peace Initiative; on basis of the two-state solution principle; and the establishment of the independent, Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

This was stated in a message from HH the Amir, on the annual event organized by the United Nations Office in Vienna to mark the "International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People".

The message was delivered by HE Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Austria and its Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and International Organizations in Vienna, Jassim Yacoub Al Hammadi.

In this message, HH the Amir said that solidarity with the Palestinian people this year earns a special significance, especially given the collective punishment and genocidal war those oppressed people are enduring, which spare no civilians, homes, infrastructure, schools, universities, places of worship, or hospitals, and affect thousands of children, women in refugee camps, patients, the wounded, ambulances, doctors, and humanitarian workers, who are all victims of this brutality.

HH the Amir further emphasized that the occupying forces have not refrained from obstructing the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Palestinian people and have engaged in their forcible displacement, in an unequivocal contravention of international humanitarian law.

Consequently, solidarity with the Palestinian people today stands as, foremost, a resolute rejection of injustice and an unwavering affirmation of their inherent right to a dignified life on their land, as well as their fundamental right to self-determination.

HH the Amir highlighted the overwhelming humanitarian consequences of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, which has resulted in widespread destruction of its cities and villages, and has spilled over into the West Bank and to the sister country Lebanon, stressing that it is imperative to urgently put an end to the violence and reaching a ceasefire that would halt the bloodshed, the humanitarian catastrophe, and the suffering of the prisoners and detainees.

His Highness reiterated the State of Qatar's unwavering commitment to exerting every single possible effort in mediation to facilitate the achievement of an agreement that would accomplish this objective, underlining that the persistent failure of international community and the United Nations in halting the bloodsheds and double standards in enforcing the international law, international humanitarian law and human rights international law when it comes to the Palestinian people, albeit the clear international stances and demands, as well as the UN General Assembly's resolutions and the International Court of Justice (ICJ)'s orders, will only lead to further bloodsheds, impunity and diminish the confidence in international laws and system.

HH the Amir reiterated his utmost condemnation of the repeated assaults on the Al-Aqsa Mosque, emphasizing that any attempts to compromise the historic and legal status quo of Islamic and Christian sanctities in the occupied East Jerusalem, along with the temporal and spatial division of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and the undermining of the freedom of Muslims to pray therein are attempts that are null and void under international law and the relevant United Nations resolutions.

The State of Qatar is at the vanguard of countries that scramble to provide economic and humanitarian support for the brotherly Palestinian people, alongside the political and moral support, and has engaged in the humanitarian efforts to deliver urgent aid to the Gaza Strip and evacuated the wounded and their families, in addition to establishing field hospitals, emphasized HH the Amir.

In addition, HH the Amir announced that the State of Qatar has increased its contribution this year to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) and has pledged USD100 million to support humanitarian efforts for the Palestinian people.

HH the Amir expressed his deep appreciation for the United Nations system, led by its Secretary-General, affirming solidarity with the international organization in the face of the relentless campaign targeting it and the legitimacy it represents, condemning attempts to undermine UNRWA. He expressed gratitude for the agency's efforts and the significant sacrifices it has made.

His Highness lauded UNRWA's indispensable positive role on behalf of the international community in fulfilling its commitment to the Palestinian refugee issue until a final resolution is achieved, noting that millions rely on its humanitarian, health, food, and educational services, as it constitutes the backbone of international efforts to address the dire humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip.

HH the Amir reiterated at the conclusion of his message his gratitude to the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories (UNSCIIP), as well as the United Nations Division for Palestinian Rights, for their unwavering efforts in mobilizing international support to assist the Palestinian people in obtaining their legitimate rights.