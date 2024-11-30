British MPs, public personnel demand ‘halting escalation in Ukraine’

(MENAFN) A group of prominent British lawmakers and public figures, including former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, MP Diane Abbott, and musician Brian Eno, has called on the US and UK to take steps to de-escalate the conflict in Ukraine. Their appeal follows recent approvals by Washington and London for Ukraine to launch long-range missile strikes deep into Russian territory.



In an open letter published in *The Guardian* on Tuesday, the group expressed alarm over the increasing risk of a wider war, warning that such actions could lead to a full-scale military confrontation between Russia and NATO. The letter highlights Ukraine's recent use of US-supplied ATACMS missiles and British-provided Storm Shadows to target Russian regions like Bryansk and Kursk. In retaliation, Russia deployed its advanced hypersonic Oreshnik missile, capable of carrying nuclear warheads, against a Ukrainian military site in Dnepropetrovsk.



Russian President Vladimir Putin has warned that the conflict has now acquired a "global character." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov further emphasized on Wednesday that a political resolution to the war remains "a very long way off," blaming the US and its allies for escalating the conflict by continuing to arm Ukraine. He warned that Moscow would respond harshly to any attacks on Russian citizens or infrastructure.



The signatories of the letter also cautioned about the growing risk of nuclear escalation and urged the British government to take responsibility for the consequences of its actions. They called for a shift from military escalation to diplomatic efforts, urging leaders like US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer to prioritize peace talks with Russia and Ukraine.



