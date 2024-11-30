One Of A Kind Coins Unveils Exclusive GEM BU Bank Bag Auction From The Nevada Coin Hoard On G8auctions

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ROCHELLE PARK, N.J., Nov. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- One of a Kind Coins is proud to announce an unparalleled opportunity for collectors and investors: the

GEM Brilliant Uncirculated (BU) Bag Auction , featuring original, untouched bank bags of Morgan Silver Dollars , Peace Dollars , and Coins from the renowned Nevada Coin Hoard . This exclusive event is now live on





Unprecedented Quality:

Each bank bag contains coins in GEM BU condition-a grade indicating exceptional preservation with minimal marks. Such pristine, original bank bags are exceedingly rare and highly coveted in the numismatic community.



Historical Significance:

The Nevada Coin Hoard is celebrated for its vast collection of high-quality coins. This auction marks the opportunity to commandeer one of these extraordinary bank bags, offering a once-in-a-lifetime chance to own a piece of numismatic history.

Diverse Selection: The auction features a variety of denominations and designs, including Morgan Silver Dollars, Peace Dollars, and Gold Coins, appealing to a wide range of collectors and investors.

Registration is now open

at G8auctions. Given the rarity and elite status of these offerings, prospective bidders are encouraged to register promptly to secure participation in this landmark event.



Event Start:

December 2nd, 2024, 8 PM EST Location:

Online at

G8auctions

"We are honored to present this exclusive auction, showcasing GEM BU unopened wax sealed bank bags from the Nevada Coin Hoard," said Nicholas Gilberti, COO at One of a Kind Coins. "This event offers a unique opportunity to acquire coins of exceptional quality and historical importance, making it a must-attend for discerning collectors and investors."

Spaces are limited.

Register today at

G8auctons to participate in this extraordinary event and bid on these elite numismatic treasures.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact Nicholas Gilberti at [email protected] or 609-389-4952.

One of a Kind Coins is a leading authority in rare coin auctions, dedicated to providing collectors and investors with access to exceptional numismatic pieces. With a commitment to authenticity and excellence, we offer unparalleled opportunities to own historical treasures.

SOURCE One of a Kind Coins

