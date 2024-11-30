Punjab BJP Chief Questions Bhagwant Mann-Led Govt For Not Paying MSP On Paddy

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Nov 30 (IANS) Punjab unit Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Sunil Jakhar on Saturday called upon the farmers to raise their voice against the Bhagwant Mann-led state for not disbursing them minimum support price (MSP) on paddy.

In a post on X, Jakhar stated that once again, the state's farmers are at a crossroads due to the inefficient administration of the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government.

He drubbed the government for its failure in awarding MSP on paddy despite the Central government having timely given Rs 44,000 crore for it. He added the farmers suffered a cut in the cost of crop from Rs 200 to Rs 350 per quintal.

Calling upon the Congress to raise its voice for the underprivileged sections of society, Jakhar said despite such mayhem of non-procurement and non-lifting in the markets across the state, the Congress distanced itself from the issue.

"Instead of acting like a responsible Opposition, the Congress chose to remain in stoic silence over the issue. We need someone to raise voice for the underprivileged sections of society and now is the time for farmers to raise their pitch," he said.

Accusing the government of wreaking havoc in the paddy procurement season, Jakhar said that first the party usurped funds of Delhi in the form of a liquor scam, and now it was siphoning off funds of Punjab for its own purposes.

Asking farmers to safeguard their own rights, he said that the 'anndata' should ask Punjab government to make public the tally of amount of Rs 44,000 crore that was sent by the Centre for procurement.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have announced to march on foot towards Delhi on December 6. The announcement to start the march towards the national capital came after two attempts to reach Delhi by farmer groups on February 13 and February 21 were stopped by police.

Farmers have been sitting at the borders of Shambhu and Khanauri since February 13. The last meeting with the government took place on February 18 and remained inconclusive.

In the February 21 protest, a young farmer Shubkaran Singh lost his life at the Khanauri border, besides many others were injured during clashes between farmers and the police.