Mwani Qatar Wins Two Awards At British Safety Council Awards Ceremony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Mwani Qatar announced that it has been awarded the 'Glob of Honour' Award and 'Sector Award' by the British Safety Council.

These prestigious awards are granted to companies, institutions, and economic entities that demonstrate exceptional adherence to the highest global standards of environmental sustainability across the globe.

The statement highlighted Mwani Qatar's unwavering commitment to sustainable practices that align with Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritizes balanced development, environmental conservation, and the welfare of future generations.

The Glob of Honour Award is one of the most prestigious recognitions from the British Safety Council, highlighting exceptional excellence in environmental management; requiring organizations to demonstrate a strong commitment to protecting the environment and reducing negative impacts.

Mwani Qatar received this award for its significant contributions to sustainable development and the preservation of Qatar's marine ecosystem.

Captain Abdulla Mohammed Al Khanji, CEO of Mwani Qatar received the award at the British Safety Council's annual ceremony in London, which was attended by representatives of leading international organizations in environmental safety.

Mwani Qatar was one of only nine companies worldwide to receive the 2024 Glob of Honour Award.

The company earned the international award after achieving the highest five-star rating in the British Safety Council's environmental management audit scheme, and passing an independent panel of international experts that confirmed its adherence to industry best practices in environmental standards.

It's worth noting that Mwani Qatar is deeply committed to environmental sustainability, consistently implementing advanced policies and systems to uphold the highest standards of quality and safety.

The company launched various impactful initiatives aimed at reducing carbon emissions, enhancing energy and water efficiency, improving air quality, and minimizing environmental impacts across its facilities.

The company also received numerous international awards and certifications that reflect its commitment to environmental sustainability and marine conservation.

Among its most recent accolades are the International Safety Award 2024, presented by the British Safety Council, and the prestigious PERS certification for environmentally friendly ports, awarded by the ECO SLC Foundation to Hamad Port, the first port in the GCC to receive this certification, underscores Mwani Qatar's pioneering role in developing innovative solutions and systems that promote a sustainable future for the maritime industry in Qatar and the broader region.