Altenew Cares Steps Up To Support Hurricane Relief, Education, And Animal Welfare

Altenew supported a preschool in the Philippines with educational resources, including a satellite cable with access to educational programs, blocks, puzzles, balls, and indoor playground equipment.

Altenew sent much-needed supplies to a community in North Carolina following the devastation of Hurricane Helene.

Independent dog shelter owner, Vercy Romero, was exceedingly grateful to Altenew for funding essential supplies for over 80 dogs in her care.

This company-sponsored service program supported communities locally and internationally this fall.

- Nabil Rab, CEO of AltenewNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Altenew, a leading name in paper crafting, is proud to announce the recent success of its Altenew Cares program , a company-wide initiative that empowers employees to champion causes close to their hearts. Through Altenew Cares, the company financially supports various charitable projects, making a positive impact on communities around the world. Altenew first launched this program in early 2023 and has since provided support to numerous community initiatives locally and internationally.Helping Rebuild After Hurricane HeleneThis fall, Altenew Cares focused on three critical causes. The first initiative involved providing relief to families affected by Hurricane Helene in North Carolina. Partnering with the Zakat Foundation of America (North Carolina branch), Altenew donated essential supplies for children of farm-working families. In addition to basic health supplies and nonperishable food items, these children, especially impacted by school closures due to the hurricane, received much-needed art supplies to help them express themselves creatively during this challenging time.Investing in Early Education in the PhilippinesAnother project close to an Altenew team member's heart aimed to support a preschool in the Philippines. This beloved institution, where the employee received his early education, currently enrolls 60 young learners. Through Altenew Cares, the company helped furnish the classroom with educational resources, including a satellite cable with access to educational programs, blocks, puzzles, balls, and indoor playground equipment. These previously inaccessible resources will stimulate the children's development and foster a love for learning in the coming years.Supporting Animal Welfare in the PhilippinesAltenew Cares, also addressed the critical issue of animal welfare in the Philippines. Recognizing the tireless efforts of Vercy Romero, a solo animal rescuer, the program provided a donation of dog food to support the over 85 dogs under her care. Romero shared that Altenew's contribution was the largest donation she had ever received and was immensely grateful for the support. This contribution will help Romero continue her vital work of rescuing abandoned and mistreated animals and providing them with the love and care they deserve.Altenew Cares: Making a Difference TogetherThese recent projects exemplify the Altenew spirit of giving back . Shared Altenew CEO, Nabil Rab,“In a way that we understand that ultimately, even if you're giving, you're just helping yourselves. Yes, you're helping another individual, you're helping another community, you're helping our organization, but ultimately, you're just helping yourself because hopefully you're getting some sort of fulfillment.” By empowering team members to champion causes they believe in and providing financial backing, Altenew makes a positive impact on a global scale. The company looks forward to supporting many more meaningful initiatives in the future through Altenew Cares.Established in April 2014, Altenew strives to bring elegant, natural, and versatile designs to paper crafting products. Altenew knows that the personal, delicate touches of a handmade card or scrapbook page can bring joy to the most important people in your life, and it is proud to create products that help inspire creative projects and one-of-a-kind handmade creations. ﻿

