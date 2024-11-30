Rashid Center for People of Determination and Saudi German Health UAE Forge Partnership to Empower Individuals of Determination

(MENAFN- Awareness Marketing Management) Saudi German UAE and the Rashid Center for People of Determination have come together in a heartfelt collaboration to enhance the quality of life for individuals of determination. Through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), the two organizations aim to deliver meaningful support, innovative healthcare services, and community-driven initiatives to build a more inclusive society in the UAE.



Building a More Inclusive Society



This partnership forms a cornerstone of Saudi German Health UAE’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program, reaffirming the organization's commitment to empowering and uplifting all community members, especially individuals of determination. The agreement outlines several initiatives, including advanced healthcare services, community education programs, and tailored improvements to ensure better accessibility.



Vision of Empowerment and Inclusion



The signing ceremony brought together Dr. Ahmed Eissa, Group CEO of Saudi German Health UAE, and Ms. Maryam Othman, Director General of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, along with senior leaders from both organizations who emphasized their shared vision of empowerment and inclusion.



Dr. Ahmed Eissa shared his thoughts on this significant partnership:

> “At Saudi German Health UAE, we firmly believe that healthcare goes beyond treating illnesses—it’s about touching lives and making a difference. This partnership is an important step toward creating a society where everyone, regardless of ability, has the opportunity to thrive. As part of our Corporate Social Responsibility, we are deeply committed to fostering inclusion and supporting individuals of determination and their families. Together with the Rashid Center, we hope to bring meaningful change and brighter futures for those who need it most.”



Ms. Maryam Othman echoed these sentiments, sharing her enthusiasm for the partnership:

> “Collaborating with Saudi German Health UAE strengthens our mission to support individuals of determination with specialized care and inclusive programs. This partnership is a testament to our shared values, and together, we aim to empower individuals of determination to overcome barriers, thrive in their communities, and achieve their full potential.”



Recognizing Dedication to Inclusivity



During the event, Dr. Ahmed Eissa was honored by H.E. Sheikh Juma Bin Juma Al Maktoum, Managing Director of the Rashid Center for People of Determination, in recognition of his contributions to this vital cause. This acknowledgment highlights the dedication of both organizations to championing inclusivity and advancing the rights and well-being of individuals of determination across the UAE.



Commitment to Innovation and Compassion



Through this partnership, both organizations are committed to delivering innovative services, expanding opportunities, and reinforcing the UAE’s reputation as a global leader in inclusivity and compassion.



About Saudi German Health UAE



Saudi German Health UAE is a leading healthcare provider focused on delivering exceptional medical care and innovative solutions. Dedicated to community engagement and Corporate Social Responsibility, SGH UAE strives to create lasting impact and advance healthcare excellence across the nation.



About Rashid Center for People of Determination



The Rashid Center for People of Determination is a renowned organization dedicated to empowering individuals of determination through rehabilitation, education, and tailored support programs. Its initiatives focus on fostering a society rooted in inclusivity and opportunity for all.





MENAFN30112024004613010418ID1108941330