OSCE Human Rights Office Condemns Use Of Excessive Force By Police During Protests In Georgia

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) WARSAW, 30 November 2024 – The action of law enforcement officials while policing peaceful protests in Georgia is of deep concern and a serious breach of the right to freedom of peaceful assembly, the OSCE Office for Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) said today after used water cannons, pepper spray, and batons to disperse protests in Tbilisi.

The disproportionate and indiscriminate use of force impacted a large number of protestors and journalists during protests in which the overwhelming majority of demonstrators were peaceful. The right to peaceful assembly is a freedom that lies at the heart of all democratic societies, and all OSCE states have committed to ensuring that“everyone will have the right of peaceful assembly and demonstration”. They have also recognized that any limitation on this right must be stipulated by law and fully in line with international standards.

The use of force by the state must always be in accordance with the law, necessary, and proportionate to the needs of the situation. Law enforcement officers must address the behaviour of protestors acting violently without resorting to disproportionate and indiscriminate force.

The right to freedom of peaceful assembly is enshrined in numerous human rights instruments. All OSCE participating States have committed to upholding this right and guaranteeing freedom of peaceful assembly both in law and practice. ODIHR urges countries across the OSCE region to observe the commitments they have made to respect the right to freedom of peaceful assembly and all other fundamental freedoms.

