Mirwaiz Asks Omar-Led Govt To Reinstate Employees Fired Over 'Terror Links'
Date
11/30/2024 5:08:30 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Hurriyat conference chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Saturday asked the elected government in Jammu and Kashmir to take measures to stop the“injustice” of dismissing employees over alleged terror links and reinstate all those who have been terminated so far.
His remark came a day after two government employees were dismissed from service by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha for alleged terror links.
ADVERTISEMENT
“Two more government employees terminated by the stroke of a pen without any legal recourse! Families rendered destitute before the onset of harsh winters. Punishment and fear is the hallmark of an authoritarian mindset that has been ruling us here,” Mirwaiz said in a post on X.
ADVERTISEMENT
He also called upon the elected government headed by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in the Union territory to reinstate all the employees who have been terminated“in an unjust manner”.
“The elected administration should take immediate measures to stop this injustice and reinstate all the terminated in this unjust manner even without a hearing,” Mirwaiz added.
Read Also
PDP Alleges 'Brazen Overreach' After LG Fires 2 Govt Employees
J&K LG Fires 2 Govt Employees For 'Terror Links'
The two government employees dismissed from service were identified as Abdul Rehman Naika, a pharmacist in the health department, and Zahir Abbas, a teacher in the school education department.
The lieutenant governor invoked Article 311 (2) (c) of the Constitution to terminate the employees after investigations by law enforcement and intelligence agencies“clearly established their terror links”.
Under the Article, Since has ordered the termination of several government employees over the past few years.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN30112024000215011059ID1108941159
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.