Switzerland declares ‘burqa ban’ start date

(MENAFN) Switzerland will implement a nationwide ban on face coverings in public starting January 1, 2025, the announced. The controversial measure, commonly referred to as the "burqa ban," was approved in a 2021 and was officially adopted by the Swiss parliament in September 2023. The ban will impose a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,141) on individuals who cover their face in public. It applies to garments like the burqa and niqab, as well as ski masks and bandanas worn by protesters.



However, the ban does not extend to face coverings worn on airplanes, in or consular buildings, or in places of worship. It also allows exceptions for health, safety, climate-related reasons, or local customs, as well as for artistic performances and advertising purposes. The referendum that led to the ban was backed by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party and supported by 51.2% of voters. Despite opposition from the Swiss government, which argued that the ban could negatively affect tourism, and criticism from Muslim groups, the measure was passed. Muslims make up about 5.7% of Switzerland’s permanent population, with many of the women who wear face coverings being visitors from Gulf countries.

MENAFN10112024000045015687ID1108869542