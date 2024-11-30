Prince Harry Eyes Taylor Swift's 'Blue-Light Police Escort' To Bolster His Royal Security Case

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, is reportedly preparing a fresh appeal in his ongoing battle to regain protection in the UK, citing what he sees as inconsistencies in how security decisions are made. Prince Harry's latest move may involve referencing the case of global pop icon Taylor Swift, who recently received taxpayer-funded police protection during her London tour.

Prince Harry has been locked in a dispute with the Home Office over the withdrawal of his automatic police protection following his 2020 step back from senior royal duties. The Duke had offered to personally fund the protection, citing ongoing threats against him and his family, but his proposal was denied.

After losing an earlier case, Harry is reportedly preparing to challenge the decision at the Court of Appeal in April.

During her sold-out Wembley Stadium performances this summer, Taylor Swift was granted a blue-light police escort amid heightened security concerns.



Reports suggested that the Metropolitan Police sought advice from the Attorney General before agreeing to the escort, which followed terrorist threats that had disrupted Taylor Swift's European tour.

The heightened measures were reportedly requested by Taylor Swift's mother and manager, Andrea, who threatened to cancel the shows if adequate protection was not provided.

A source close to Prince Harry told The Telegraph that the Swift incident highlights disparities in how the UK's security policies are applied.

“The decision to provide a police escort for Taylor Swift has exposed troubling inconsistencies in how protection decisions are reached,” they said.“The dangers to Taylor Swift were and are real, but so are those faced by Prince Harry and his family.”