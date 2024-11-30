Two Exciting Matches In Azerbaijan Basketball League Round IV Today
Date
11/30/2024 2:11:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
The Azerbaijan basketball League heats up today with two crucial
matches in the fourth round, Azernews reports.
In Group A, "Sabah" will host NTD at the Absheron Olympic Sports
Complex, with the game kicking off at 12:30. "Sabah" currently
holds the second position in the group, while NTD is in fourth
place and will be aiming for a crucial win to improve their
standing.
Meanwhile, in Group B, "Guba" will welcome "Sumgayit" at the
Guba Olympic Sports Complex, with the match set to begin at 17:30.
Both teams are tied on points and sit at the bottom of the group,
making this encounter pivotal for their campaign.
Earlier in the round, "Absheron" suffered a narrow defeat
against "Nakhchivan" with a scoreline of 68:72, while "Ordu"
claimed an emphatic victory over "Lankaran," winning 92:55. The
remaining matches of this round will take place on December 1,
adding further excitement to the league standings.
MENAFN30112024000195011045ID1108940911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.