Two Exciting Matches In Azerbaijan Basketball League Round IV Today

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan League heats up today with two crucial matches in the fourth round, Azernews reports.

In Group A, "Sabah" will host NTD at the Absheron Olympic Sports Complex, with the game kicking off at 12:30. "Sabah" currently holds the second position in the group, while NTD is in fourth place and will be aiming for a crucial win to improve their standing.

Meanwhile, in Group B, "Guba" will welcome "Sumgayit" at the Guba Olympic Sports Complex, with the match set to begin at 17:30. Both teams are tied on points and sit at the bottom of the group, making this encounter pivotal for their campaign.

Earlier in the round, "Absheron" suffered a narrow defeat against "Nakhchivan" with a scoreline of 68:72, while "Ordu" claimed an emphatic victory over "Lankaran," winning 92:55. The remaining matches of this round will take place on December 1, adding further excitement to the league standings.