The total combat losses of Russian in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to November 30, 2024, amounted to about 740,400 people, including 1,740 people over the past day.

This is stated on the page of the General Staff of the of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the General Staff, due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, it became necessary to adjust some items of total Russian losses - armored personnel carriers, MLRS, air defense systems, vehicles, and special equipment. The overall data has been corrected, and the losses for the day are reported as usual.

Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 9,463 (+5) Russian tanks, 19,355 (+12) armored combat vehicles, 20,909 (+23) artillery systems, 1,253 (+2) MLRS, 1,019 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft , and 329 (+0) helicopters, Operational and tactical UAVs - 19,792 (+42), cruise missiles - 2,851 (+0), ships/boats - 28 (+0), submarines - 1 (+0), vehicles and tankers - 30,431 (+72), special equipment - 3,617 (+2).

The data is being updated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, as of 22:00 on Friday, November 29, 172 clashes between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders took place at the front.