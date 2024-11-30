North Korean Leader Meets Russia's Defence Chief, Vows Continued Support For Moscow's War Efforts

(MENAFN- IANS) Seoul, Nov 30 (IANS) North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has met Russia's visiting Defence and expressed his support for Russia's war efforts against Ukraine, Pyongyang's state reported on Saturday.

Kim had a "friendly and trustworthy" meeting with Russian Defence Minister Andrei Belousov in Pyongyang Friday, Yonhap news agency reported quoting the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).

Belousov arrived in North Korea the previous day for a visit that came as North Korea has sent thousands of its to Russia in support of Moscow's war against Ukraine.

In the meeting, the North's leader condemned the US and the West for permitting Ukraine to use supplied long-range missiles for strikes against Russia, calling the move a "direct" military intervention, the KCNA said.

Kim affirmed that "the DPRK government, army and people will invariably support the policy of the Russian Federation to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity from the imperialists' moves for hegemony," the KCNA said, using the acronym of North Korea's official name.

North Korea and Russia have been bolstering military cooperation under a major Defence treaty signed in June that calls for providing military assistance "without delay" if either side comes under attack.