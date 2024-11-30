Azerbaijan And Sweden Discuss Enhanced Tax Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Head of the State Tax Service (STS) under the of Economy of Azerbaijan, and President of the Intra-European Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA), Orkhan Nazarli, held a videoconference with Catherine Westling Palm, Director General of the Swedish Tax Agency, Azernews reports.

According to information released by the STS, the meeting highlighted the successful development of bilateral economic relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden across various sectors, including taxation. Both parties emphasized the importance of this dialogue for exploring further cooperation opportunities and expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved through strengthened mutual relations.

Discussions centered on the objectives set during Azerbaijan's presidency of IOTA. Nazarli and Palm exchanged proposals aimed at enhancing IOTA's operations in line with long-term strategic goals and sustainable principles. Key topics included supporting the organization's initiatives, expanding financial opportunities, and implementing effective mechanisms to achieve these aims.

The meeting also considered ways to improve collaboration between the STS and the Swedish Tax Agency under the IOTA framework. Discussions explored priority areas for joint activities, efforts to advance international relations among tax authorities, and potential projects for future cooperation.

This dialogue underlines Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering global partnerships in the field of taxation while strengthening its role within IOTA.