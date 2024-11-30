Azerbaijan And Sweden Discuss Enhanced Tax Cooperation
Date
11/30/2024 2:11:45 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Akbar Novruz
Head of the State Tax Service (STS) under the Ministry of
Economy of Azerbaijan, and President of the Intra-European
Organization of Tax Administrations (IOTA), Orkhan Nazarli, held a
videoconference with Catherine Westling Palm, Director General of
the Swedish Tax Agency, Azernews reports.
According to information released by the STS, the meeting
highlighted the successful development of bilateral economic
relations between Azerbaijan and Sweden across various sectors,
including taxation. Both parties emphasized the importance of this
dialogue for exploring further cooperation opportunities and
expressed satisfaction with the progress achieved through
strengthened mutual relations.
Discussions centered on the objectives set during Azerbaijan's
presidency of IOTA. Nazarli and Palm exchanged proposals aimed at
enhancing IOTA's operations in line with long-term strategic goals
and sustainable principles. Key topics included supporting the
organization's initiatives, expanding financial opportunities, and
implementing effective mechanisms to achieve these aims.
The meeting also considered ways to improve collaboration
between the STS and the Swedish Tax Agency under the IOTA
framework. Discussions explored priority areas for joint
activities, efforts to advance international relations among tax
authorities, and potential projects for future cooperation.
This dialogue underlines Azerbaijan's commitment to fostering
global partnerships in the field of taxation while strengthening
its role within IOTA.
