Two Russian Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea
Date
11/30/2024 2:11:49 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Saturday, November 30, Russia has two Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.
There are no Russian warships in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkey's closure of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits prevented Russia from seizing Odesa and Mykolaiv at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.
