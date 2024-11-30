عربي


Two Russian Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea

11/30/2024 2:11:49 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Saturday, November 30, Russia has two Kalibr cruise missile carriers in the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on facebook by the Naval Forces of the armed forces of Ukraine.

There are no Russian warships in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

Read also: In Crimea, invaders hiding ships in Inkerman - social media

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkey's closure of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits prevented Russia from seizing Odesa and Mykolaiv at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.

MENAFN30112024000193011044ID1108940912


UkrinForm

