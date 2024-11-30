Two Russian Kalibr Carriers In Black Sea

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As of 06:00 on Saturday, November 30, Russia has two Kalibr missile carriers in the Black Sea.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on by the Naval Forces of the of Ukraine.

There are no Russian warships in the Azov and Mediterranean Seas.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Turkey's closure of the Bosporus and Dardanelles straits prevented Russia from seizing Odesa and Mykolaiv at the beginning of a full-scale invasion.