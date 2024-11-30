Where Beauty Meets Purpose: Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah For Literature And Arts

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Intricate techniques from the heart of Arab-Islamic cultural heritage are being learned by children and adults alike as Qatar Foundation's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts continues to take people on a journey of creativity.

From musical and theatrical performances to storytelling, experiences, and interactive workshops, the five-day event at Education City is a unique and diverse showcase of artistic and cultural expression for visitors of all ages to enjoy.

And within Al Ghorrah's Multicultural Zone and Multaqa (Education City Student Center), visitors have been experiencing the beauty of Arabic calligraphy, and discovering the rich history of Islamic geometric patterns, through specialized workshops that allow them to try their hand at learning these ancient skills.

In sessions led by contemporary artist and educator Samira Mian, participants have been recreating historical patterns through the use of symmetry and repetition, tracing their designs on khaki cotton paper and bringing them to life through pencils and paint.



QF's five-day Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts begins

Student-painted canvases to be showcased at QF's Al Ghorrah for Literature and Arts QF's Al Ghorrah: A new platform to rejoice and connect with Arab-Islamic heritage

Read Also

“I feel incredibly privileged to share my passions for Islamic patterns with young people at Al Ghorrah,” said Mian.“This event provides a fantastic platform to highlight the intellectual and artistic heritage of the Islamic lands and the rewarding practices involved in recreating these patterns.

“I'm especially keen to contextualize the designs I teach, helping participants appreciate the rich intersection of history, religion, geography, art, design, and mathematics that these patterns entail. My hope is that the attendees leave the workshops feeling inspired and deeply connected to this beautiful legacy, while enjoying the hands-on, meditative, and creative process of bringing these patterns to life.”

On the third day of Al Ghorrah (Saturday, November 30), artist, designer, and educator Ameet Hindocha will also be giving visitors the opportunity to explore Islamic geometry, inviting them to draw patterns on paper using traditional tools such as a ruler and compass.

“For the last decade, I have been immersed in the study and exploration of Islamic geometric design,” said Hindocha.“I see my work as continuing the lineage of the geometers and artisans who created the masterpieces of architecture and book arts found across the Islamic world, and extending those possibilities by utilizing the tools, materials, and processes available to a modern-day practitioner.

“The intention of my teaching practice is to inspire students to discover the traditional skills of geometric construction as fundamental tools for design in the modern world. Drawing these patterns by hand with simple tools is a deeply contemplative process that encourages appreciation of the sophisticated geometry and craftsmanship displayed in the monuments and manuscripts of Islam.”

Meanwhile, Al Ghorrah is seeing Moroccan calligraphy artist Badr Essaihi introduce to visitors the tools of Arabic calligraphy, and guiding them through writing the BasmAllah, a saying from the Hikam of Ibn Ata Allah, and Surah Al-Ikhlas. And for those new to calligraphy, a workshop by Razzan Alagraa, a student of the Islamic arts, has been teaching participants the fundamentals of the riq'a script and how to complete their very own calligraphic composition.

For those who haven't yet experienced what Al Ghorrah has to offer, or want to make a return visit, there is still time – the event continues until December 2, from 5-10pm each day. Daily tickets for adults are QR50, while tickets for children (aged 4-14) are QR35, specialized workshop tickets are QR200, and access to Al Ghorrah's adventure room is QR10. All tickets can be purchased at where you can also find a full daily schedule of performances, workshops, and other activities.