World Expresses Solidarity With Palestinian People
Date
11/29/2024 11:11:34 PM
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA))
São Paulo – Activities in several countries marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday (29), a date established by the United Nations to draw global attention to the Palestinian issue. This year, due to the situation in the Gaza Strip, both the focus of the UN's activities and those in various countries are on the conflict with Israel, with calls for an end to the aggression.
Among other activities in Brazilian cities, a march is scheduled for Saturday (30) in São Paulo, between the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and Praça Roosevelt. The gathering is set for 3 p.m. at MASP. In the Campinas City Council, in São Paulo state, a public debate for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will take place on Friday at 7 p.m.
The UN held a special meeting with its member states last Monday (26) for the occasion.“The International Day of Solidarity offers the opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the question of Palestine remains unresolved and that the Palestinian people are yet to attain their inalienable rights as defined by the General Assembly,” the UN said.
Exhibition
In observance of the date, an exhibition titled“Gaza, Palestine: A Crisis of Our Humanity” opened last Monday in the visitor's lobby of the UN General Assembly Building in New York, US. Held by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) and the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN, the exhibition will be on display until January 5, 2025.
Read more:
USP launches center for Palestinian studies
Translated by Guilherme Miranda
©Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto/AFP
The post World expresses solidarity with Palestinian people appeared first on ANBA News Agency .
MENAFN29112024000213011057ID1108940689
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.