World Expresses Solidarity With Palestinian People

São Paulo – Activities in several countries marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Friday (29), a date established by the United Nations to draw global attention to the Palestinian issue. This year, due to the situation in the Gaza Strip, both the focus of the UN's activities and those in various countries are on the conflict with Israel, with calls for an end to the aggression.

Among other activities in Brazilian cities, a march is scheduled for Saturday (30) in São Paulo, between the São Paulo Museum of Art (MASP) and Praça Roosevelt. The gathering is set for 3 p.m. at MASP. In the Campinas City Council, in São Paulo state, a public debate for the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People will take place on Friday at 7 p.m.

The UN held a special meeting with its member states last Monday (26) for the occasion.“The International Day of Solidarity offers the opportunity for the international community to focus its attention on the fact that the question of Palestine remains unresolved and that the Palestinian people are yet to attain their inalienable rights as defined by the General Assembly,” the UN said.

In observance of the date, an exhibition titled“Gaza, Palestine: A Crisis of Our Humanity” opened last Monday in the visitor's lobby of the UN General Assembly Building in New York, US. Held by the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People (CEIRPP) and the Permanent Observer Mission of the State of Palestine to the UN, the exhibition will be on display until January 5, 2025.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

©Afriadi Hikmal/NurPhoto/AFP

