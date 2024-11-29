Schools Shut, Fishers Told To Avoid Sea As Cyclone Fengal Set To Make Landfall Near Chennai

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Nov 30 (IANS) Cyclone Fengal, a slow-moving weather system that has recently picked up pace, is expected to make landfall near Chennai on Saturday afternoon, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai. Schools and colleges have been shut and fishermen asked to stay home as the cyclone is projected to cross close to Puducherry.

The weather department has issued warnings for high tides and rough seas. Fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea.

A Red Alert has been announced in eight districts of Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, Cuddalore, Villupuram, Kallakurichi, and Mayiladuthurai, where heavy to very heavy rains are expected on Saturday.

In anticipation of the cyclone's impact, the Tamil Nadu government has declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in these districts.

The Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Department has set up 2,229 relief centres in areas under heavy rain warnings.

Currently, 471 people from 164 families have been relocated to relief camps in the Thiruvarur and Nagapattinam districts.

The department has stated that it is prepared for further evacuations if necessary.

With heavy rain and gusty winds predicted, the Chennai International Airport has canceled 18 flights to and from the city.

Additionally, the state government has issued a public safety advisory.

The government has requested IT companies to allow employees to work from home.

Public transport services on East Coast Road (ECR) and Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) will be temporarily suspended from Saturday afternoon.

Residents have been urged to stay indoors unless absolutely necessary.

The Tamil Nadu State Disaster Management Authority (TNDMA) has advised people to avoid visiting beaches, amusement parks, and recreational events.

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Mayor R. Priya has assured the public that the civic body is fully prepared to handle the cyclone and its associated heavy rains.

Parks and beaches in Chennai and adjoining districts will remain closed today.

The GCC has issued specific warnings against standing or parking vehicles under trees during heavy rains.

The corporation has deployed 28,000 workers for rain relief efforts, with an additional 10 workers assigned to each of the 200 wards to address rain-related complaints.

These workers will also assist in food distribution and rescue operations.

Volunteers have been mobilised to maintain communication with the civic body, and 36 boats are on standby for emergency deployment.

