Millions Of Americans Facing Frigid Temperatures, Snow

(MENAFN- IANS) New York, Nov 30 (IANS) A blast of Artic air was set to unleash bone-chilling temperatures into the weekend across much of the central and eastern United States, said various weather reports.

The core of the Arctic air will be concentrated in the northern Plains and upper Midwest of the country into early next week, with highs in the single digits, 10s and 20s, according to AccuWeather, Xinhua news agency reported.

The US National Weather Service warned the region, some of which has already begun to experience heavy, lake-effect snow, to brace for "dangerously cold wind chills."

Over the long holiday weekend, the cold air will push south and east, plunging temperatures to near freezing from central Texas to northern Florida and up to New York, according to a USA Today report.

Even for areas familiar with Arctic air, the looming front will drop temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below historical averages for the end of November and early December, AccuWeather said.

By Saturday morning, about 196 million Americans will be waking up to below-freezing temperatures, and for the millions in states along the Interstate 95 corridor, "this will be the coldest start to meteorological winter in years," the report said.

"Winter storm warnings and advisories were in place from northern Wisconsin to Michigan and western New York, where some communities could see up to 4 feet of snow by the end of the weekend. As the most intense bands pass, snow could fall at rates as high as 5 inches per hour," said USA Today about the situation.