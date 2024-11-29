In Crimea, Invaders Hiding Ships In Inkerman - Social Media

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In temporarily occupied Crimea, the Russian Black Sea Fleet is reportedly hiding ships near the Vtorchermet pier in Inkerman.

That's according to the Crimean Wind Telegram channel, Ukrinform reports.

"The Russian Black Sea Fleet is hiding ships near the Vtorchermet pier in Inkerman," the post stated.

It added that the Albatross-M, a small anti-submarine ship of Project 1124M, had been moored at the pier. However, during a Ukrainian attack on November 27, it was relocated to another bay.

Typically, decommissioned ships and vessels awaiting dismantling are found near the Vtorchermet pier. The Russian Black Sea Fleet is now docking active warships there in an attempt to shield them from Ukrainian attacks. Last month, minesweepers were stationed at the pier, and despite their location, fresh paint indicated they were not intended for scrapping, the report said.

The channel also highlighted a shift in Russian naval tactics. Previously, ships were repositioned under cover of darkness -- early in the morning or late at night. Now, these movements occur during attacks, making it difficult for Ukrainian forces to adjust the trajectory of missiles or drones.

Photo: Crimean Wind