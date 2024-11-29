BJP's Election Wins A Tale Of Three Idiots In India

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Mark Twain's quote,“Sometimes truth is stranger than fiction”, highlights our fascination with the unexpected and extraordinary – real-life events that defy logic and reason, pique our curiosity and leave us wanting more.

While fiction explores the unimaginable, mediums like movies help bridge the gap between reality and imagination, offering insight into the unexpected. One of Bollywood's greatest films in the last two decades, Three Idiots , tells the story of three friends.

The protagonist Ranchordas is a poor student dismissed by his teachers. Suddenly, things changed. He started getting A+s in all tests and exams. To everyone's surprise, he cleared the toughest exam and was selected for one of the top prestigious colleges for engineering.

In reality, he was dumb, but on paper, he was a genius. He had the numbers-numbers speak. In the end, his two friends find out the real Ranchordas. Indian politics today is in a similar situation of revelation.

After the 2024 general election, India witnessed a shift as Modi's BJP lost its majority and public support. Voters rejected Hindutva politics and prioritized instead issues like unemployment, inflation and inequality. BJP's defeat in its strongholds, including Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh, signaled anti-incumbency sentiment and Modi's waning popularity.

Soon, they will have to face the litmus test in back-to-back assembly elections in October (Haryana & Jammu and Kashmir ) and November (Maharashtra and Jharkhan ).

In Haryana, strong anti-incumbency sentiment forced the BJP to replace its two-time chief ministe r just six months before the election. Modi and Amit Shah distanced themselves, addressing only four rallies, and their faces were absent from rally posters.

Observers and pollsters reported widespread public anger , with exit polls unanimously predicting an opposition Congress victory. However, the results shocked everyone. Despite early trends favoring Congress, a dramatic turnaround defied expert assessments, leaving many puzzled by the unexpected outcome.