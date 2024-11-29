Samantha Ruth Offers Essential Guidance For Navigating Grief During The Holidays Honoring National Grief Awareness Week

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, November 29, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As Unknown National Grief Awareness Week (December 2–8, 2024) approaches, a licensed psychologist, acclaimed speaker, best-selling author, and founder of a unique nonprofit organization, Samantha Ruth is amplifying her efforts to support those experiencing all types of loss and grief.



Griefhab is a nonprofit organization with an entirely new approach to grief and mental support services.



Griefhab is dedicated to raising visibility for the invisible awareness days and populations.

Griefhab's mission goes beyond awareness... Above anything, Samantha is committed to making support for grief and mental health services accessible and funded - so people already struggling don't have the added financial burdens of worrying about if or how they can receive support.



As a widow of almost 7 years herself, Samantha experienced the common misperceptions and imposed timeline surrounding grief. Inspired by her own healing journey, she presents her clients with a safe place to fully indulge in their emotions on their own time and terms.



Through GriefHab, Samantha has crafted a service that honors her client's mental and emotional well-being by combining her years of experience as a Psychologist and her support as a coach with concierge-level care in handling all of the details that can often feel burdensome and overwhelming when navigating a loss. From estate paperwork to meal delivery, GriefHab supports the entire client.



Samantha is a firm believer that grief, or mourning a loss, is a significant part of mental health and does not only apply to those who have lost a loved one. By applying her principles of transforming perceived weaknesses into strengths, Samantha Ruth Coaching empowers clients to be uniquely themselves and embrace their differences.



Through Samantha's efforts to foster an all-inclusive healing journey for her clients, she discovered that the world doesn't know that THERE IS a National Grief Awareness Week! Samantha aims to make noise about this. The world MUST be aware of this time. There are so many people suffering alone when“Healing Happens Together.” Ruth goes on to add that“Suffering in silence not only intensifies the grieving process, it can actually prolong it.”



Samantha Ruth is here to let you know that support is available! She's bringing her support worldwide through Griefhab's second annual Healing Together Through the Holidays Summit in honor of National Grief Awareness Week.



The event is entirely virtual. Anyone from anywhere can join from the comfort of their homes!



Samantha invites individuals, families, and communities to join her in prioritizing mental health and creating space for healing.



This annual event speaks to her message:“Healing happens together!”



For more information about Healing Together Through the Holidays and to register for the event, visit .



Unable to attend live? Don't worry-catch up anytime from November to March 2025 with Griefhab's on-demand access when you register!



About Samantha Ruth: Samantha Ruth is a Psychologist, Speaker, and Best-Selling Author who turned her greatest heartbreak into her life's mission. After the unexpected loss of her husband, Samantha channeled her pain into purpose, dedicating herself to empowering others to embrace their true selves. She helps individuals find strength in their differences, break free from societal expectations, and live authentically on their own terms. With her inspiring story and unwavering support, Samantha guides others to transform their struggles into power and live ruthlessly!



