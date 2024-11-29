Mumbai Records Coldest November In 8 Years At 16.5°C. Cold Wave In Maharashtra? See IMD Forecast

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Mumbai recorded its coldest November day in eight years on Friday as the IMD issued a 'cold wave' alert for parts of Maharashtra. The coastal city recorded a minimum temperature of 16.5°C between Thursday night and Friday morning - the lowest since the mercury hit 16.3°C in November 2016.

The IMD has forecast“cold wave conditions in isolated pockets” for various parts of the western state over the next four days. Officials however said that there was no official cold wave alert for Maharashtra between November 30 and December 3.

According to the district-wise forecast released by the Regional Meteorological Centre in Mumbai on cold wave conditions will prevail over parts of Nashik, Ahilyanagar and Pune till Saturday - with the IMD sounding an yellow alert. The rest of Maharashtra is set to have dry weather conditions for the next five days with no weather warnings in place.

| IMD warns of heavy rain in south India as Cyclone Fengal on the way

Meanwhile Delhi recorded its coldest night of the season on Friday - with the temperature dropping to 9.5°C - as air quality stayed in the "very poor" category for a sixth consecutive day. The IMD has also forecast heavy rain for large swathes of eastern and southern India as Cyclone Fengal barrels towards the coast. Cyclone Fengal is expected to make landfall on the coast of Tamil Nadu on Saturday evening and a red alert has been issued for various parts of the southern states.

IMD has warned of rough sea conditions and is advising fishermen to avoid venturing into the sea. In addition to gusty winds, the region is also expected to receive moderate to heavy rainfall, especially along the coastal areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. The weather department has also forecast that the system will weaken into a depression, with wind speeds of 45-55 km/h, gusting up to 65 km/h, as it makes landfall.

(With inputs from agencies)