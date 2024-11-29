Meghan Markle Requests More Time From US Patent Office To Fix Troubling Trademark Issues For American Riviera Orchard

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Meghan Markle has reportedly requested additional time from the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) to address issues with her trademark application for her brand, American Riviera Orchard. In a bid to secure the trademark, the Duchess of Sussex's team filed for a three-month extension, as per a report in the New York Post.

Meghan Markle faced a series of setbacks since the brand's announcement in March this year.

The extension request comes after a trademark challenge and earlier rejections from the USPTO, as Markle navigates the complexities of launching her yet-to-be-released business.

On November 1, in a trademark challenge, rival company Harry & David argued that the name American Riviera Orchard is too similar to its "Royal Riviera" product line.

This adds to an earlier hurdle in September, when Markle's trademark application was rejected by the US Patent and Trademark Office, which cited concerns over the use of geographical names in business trademarks.

Markle launched an official website and Instagram page for the brand in March, revealing its name "ARO" and logo, as well as the word "Montecito," referencing the California town where she resides with Prince Harry and their two children.

As Markle presses forward with her efforts to trademark American Riviera Orchard, the latest delay adds to a string of challenges facing the Duchess of Sussex's brand, which is yet to be launched with any products.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry: Life beyond the Royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, transitioned from royal duties to building independent lives in the US. After marrying in a historic 2018 wedding, their royal journey faced intense public scrutiny, leading to their decision in 2020 to step back for privacy and independence, a move dubbed“Megxit.”