CBI Files Chargesheet Against Former RG Kar Principal Sandip Ghosh, Four Others

Ghosh was arrested by the CBI on September 2 in connection with its probe into alleged irregularities in state-run RG Kar hospital and later also on the charge of tampering with evidence in the rape and murder of the on-duty junior doctor.

The court announced that day-to-day trial in the case would commence from November 11.

On August 23, the Calcutta High Court had ordered transfer of the probe into alleged financial irregularities at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital during the tenure of its former principal Sandip Ghosh from a state-constituted Special Investigation Team (SIT) to the CBI.

Following this, Ghosh was arrested in the case on 2 September. He was questioned for 15 days straight at the CBI's Salt Lake office and was also subjected to polygraph tests.

Notably, Sandip Ghosh is also being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over his role in the Kolkata doctor rape and murder case as well as money laundering charges.

With his alleged involvement being investigated by the CBI, the medical registration of former RG Kar Medical College principal Sandip Ghosh was cancelled on 19 September by the West Bengal Medical Council. The West Bengal chapter of the Indian Medical Association raised a similar request before.

Update on Sanjay Roy:

Earlier on 4 November, the Sealdah court of Kolkata framed charges against the prime accused, Sanjay Roy.

Roy has been booked under Section 64 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (rape), Section 66 (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state) and 103 (punishment for murder).

Kolkata Police had arrested Sanjay Roy on 10 August, after the on-duty woman doctor's body was found inside the seminar room of the RG Kar hospital . However, the CBI took up the investigation into the case on a Calcutta High Court order.

The CBI had identified Roy as the 'sole prime accused' in the case in the its charge sheet submitted last month.

