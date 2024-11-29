FBI Warns Shoppers: How To Avoid Falling For Online Scams This Black Friday And Holiday Season

(MENAFN- Live Mint) As the holiday shopping season kicks into full gear with enticing Black Friday deals and sales, the FBI is urging consumers to remain cautious and vigilant. While the promise of deep discounts can be tempting, shoppers must be aware of the risks posed by fraudsters looking to take advantage of the season's busiest shopping period.

Each year, thousands fall victim to online scams, losing not just money, but also their personal information and the holiday spirit. In light of the massive online shopping surge, the FBI is reminding both buyers and sellers to practice caution and follow key security measures to avoid falling prey to fraud.

The FBI has issued a warning for online shoppers during the holiday season , urging them to be cautious of deals that seem too good to be true, as scammers target unsuspecting buyers and sellers. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) reports that holiday scams, including non-delivery, non-payment, auction fraud, and gift card fraud, cost people millions of dollars each year.

FBI warning noted that in 2023, the IC3 reported that non-payment and non-delivery scams alone resulted in losses exceeding $309 million, with credit card fraud accounting for an additional $173 million. Many complaints arise in early months of the year, typically linked to the previous holiday season 's shopping scams.

As the holiday shopping season heats up with major sales events like Black Friday , the FBI is warning consumers about the increasing threat of online scams. Fraudsters are taking advantage of the surge in online shopping, with scams such as non-delivery, non-payment, auction fraud, and gift card fraud on the rise, the FBI warned. The agency said to help protect yourself and your hard-earned money, the FBI offers essential tips for staying safe while shopping online. By staying vigilant and following cybersecurity best practices, shoppers can avoid falling victim to these fraudulent schemes and enjoy a secure holiday shopping experience.

Types of scams:

Non-delivery scams: Consumers pay for goods or services but never receive them.

Non-payment scams: Goods are shipped but the seller never receives payment.

Auction Fraud: Items purchased from auction sites are misrepresented.

Gift card fraud: Sellers request payment via pre-paid cards, leading to stolen funds.

| Black Friday set to dominate Thanksgiving weekend; 131.7 million prepare to shop Tips for protecting yourself:

Practice good cybersecurity: Avoid clicking suspicious links or downloading attachments. Phishing scams may steal your personal information or infect your device with malware.

Verify sellers and buyers: Always check a website's URL for security (https). If you're buying from a new company, research reviews and ratings. If using an online marketplace, check seller feedback and avoid those with low ratings or none at all.

| Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour Book' hits Target shelves on Black Friday

Be cautious of international sellers: Be wary of sellers claiming to be in the US but citing reasons like being abroad for business or family emergencies.

Use secure payment methods: Never wire money or pay with pre-paid gift cards. Credit cards offer more protection-regularly monitor your statements for unauthorized transactions.

| Black Friday 2024: Store hours for Walmart, Target, Kohl's, Best Buy, and more

Track your purchases: Always request tracking numbers to monitor the shipping process. For sellers, ensure that shipping addresses match billing addresses before dispatching goods.

The FBI emphasizes the importance of vigilance during online shopping to prevent falling victim to these increasingly common scams, especially as the holiday season approaches.