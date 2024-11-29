Strategico Hosts Insightful Panel On AI's Transformative Power At Global Media Congress 2024

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Strategico, a leading UAE consultancy renowned for curating thought leadership initiatives, hosted a dynamic panel discussion at the Global 2024 on the transformative potential of artificial intelligence in predictive media.

According to global forecasts, the AI is projected to reach $407 billion (AED 1.49 trillion) by 2027, with significant contributions from predictive analytics across sectors. This transformative potential took center stage on Day 2 of the annual event in the Capital during a thought-provoking session“Predictive Media: How Can Artificial Intelligence Forecast Events and Shape Media?” delving into the future of AI as a critical driver of innovation across media, public services, and disaster response.

The event aligned closely with the UAE's Vision 2071, further cementing the nation's position as a global leader in AI and innovation. Panelists praised the UAE's forward-thinking approach to integrating AI into vital sectors, underscoring its commitment to safety, progress, and global collaboration.





Dr Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, the UAE's Head of Cybersecurity, began the discussion by emphasizing the role of big data in national security. He said:“Big data analysis provides us with both foresight and insight, enabling us to stay ahead of potential threats. The UAE is a frequent target for cyberattacks, and our mission is to prevent them before they occur. Prevention is always better than cure. Through our Cyber Operations Centre, we gather data from critical sectors such as education, healthcare, and energy, using advanced AI models like LLM to predict vulnerabilities. Our focus is not only on safeguarding vital infrastructure from ransomware but also on supporting small and medium businesses with tailored AI-driven solutions.”

Mahmoud Jassim, Regional Director for Public and Government Sector at Dell Technologies, highlighted the immense value of data and the importance of its secure and structured use.“Big data plays a crucial role in driving efficiency and accuracy. Our approach involves two key steps: consolidating data from various sources while ensuring no leakage, and then transforming it into structured, actionable information. In today's fast-paced world, especially in media, the need for rapid responses is greater than ever,” he stated, emphasising the growing role of AI-powered systems in enabling swift decision-making.

Adding a perspective on global standards and ethical AI, Anderson Jackson, Chief AI Officer at G42, discussed the company's dedication to responsible AI implementation. He said:“We have committed to advancing AI responsibly, and we are already implementing [these commitments]. Our primary focus areas are energy and healthcare, where AI can have a transformative impact. This is not just about innovation but also about taking responsibility seriously as we further research and develop solutions tailored to these critical sectors.”

Jackson also shared insights into AI's role in natural disaster prediction, saying:“Predictive AI has the potential to save lives during emergencies by providing more accurate forecasting. From hurricanes in the United States to severe weather events in Spain, we are now able to analyse vast amounts of data to anticipate such disasters with greater precision. While we are still in the research and implementation stages, we are developing advanced models to improve prediction capabilities. Our ultimate goal is to deploy these tools to mitigate the impact of devastating events and enhance preparedness globally.”

The panel concluded with the speakers commending the UAE's visionary leadership in adopting cutting-edge AI technologies and fostering an environment of innovation and safety. Strategico's hosting of this event reflects its commitment to driving meaningful conversations that shape industries and economies.