This New Word Of The Year 2024 Will Change The Way You See Every Online Service And It's ...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The word“enshittification” has been crowned Macquarie Dictionary's word of the year . The dictionary defined the word:“The gradual deterioration of a service or product brought about by a reduction in the quality of service provided, especially of an platform, and as a consequence of profit-seeking.”

The dictionary's committee described enshittification as 'A very basic Anglo-Saxon term wrapped in affixes which elevate it to being almost formal; almost respectable. This word captures what many of us feel is happening to the world and to so many aspects of our lives at the moment.'

New words and what they mean

The Committee has highlighted some interesting new terms that reflect changes in how we live, work, and interact in today's world. These words show how language evolves to capture modern experiences and challenges. Here's what they mean:

Right to Disconnect (RTD)

The right to disconnect refers to legislation granting employees the right to disengage from work-related tasks or communications outside of work hours. This term gained prominence as remote work blurred boundaries between personal and professional life, particularly post-COVID-19.

This word describes the act of taking a long flight without any entertainment-no movies, music, books, or gadgets. It's seen as a tough challenge, and people often share their "rawdogging" experiences on social media. The word is also used in other contexts where someone takes on challenges with minimal support.

Brainrot

This term is used for low-quality online content that people binge-watch or scroll through for long periods. It can also describe the feeling of mental dullness that comes from consuming too much of this type of content. It's linked to social media trends and viral topics.