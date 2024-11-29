100Th Woman In Space Faces Online Backlash-How She Handled It

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Emily Calandrelli made history on November 22 as the 100th woman to journey to space, joining six other individuals on a flight organized by Jeff Bezos' aerospace company, Blue Origin. While her emotional reaction to the life-changing experience was widely celebrated, it was reportedly marred by inappropriate comments from trolls on social media, overshadowing her moment of awe and joy.

A moment of awe and inspiration

During the flight, Calandrelli was reportedly overcome with emotion as she gazed at Earth from space. In a posted to social media, she described the breathtaking view:“There was so much blackness. There was so much space.” As she marveled at the sight, she exclaimed,“That's our planet! That's our planet!” Comparing the feeling to the joy she experienced when her children were born, Calandrelli expressed gratitude and amazement.

However, just hours after sharing the video, the 100th woman to space faced a wave of sexualized comments and inappropriate reactions from online trolls. The backlash was so overwhelming that Blue Origin had to take down the video.

Facing the trolls and finding strength

Despite the negativity, Calandrelli refused to let it overshadow her achievement. In a post on Instagram, she shared her dismay:“Instead of being on cloud nine, I'm crying in my seat staring out the window. Because of course this happened.” She also reached out to fellow women in the space community for advice on handling the cruel comments.