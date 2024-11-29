Promising Team Qatar Youngster Sokolov Gains Invaluable Experience On The International Series

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The International Series offers regional talent the chance to tee it up alongside the world's best at each of its 10 destinations, and several young prospects got a taste of the big time at International Series Qatar this week.

Young Daniil Sokolov was one example, getting a chance that any teenage sports fan would dream of - to tee it up in a field that contained major champions Patrick Reed, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel as well as the cream of the Asian Tour.

For the 13-year-old it was an important step in his early progress, after caddying the same event last year and then representing Qatar and playing in the team that earned a bronze medal at the recent Pan Arab Men's Golf Championship in Ajman.

The learning process was steep:

Daniil was in the mix with a two-over first round, before ultimately missing the cut in brutally windy conditions on day two.

For such a young man, Daniil had a very mature take on the experience.

He said: "There was some nerves of course, I did feel pressure, but I think I handled that well. On the first day I finished well. And then on round two I just did not have the best day, and that happens sometimes. It's a good learning opportunity, something to learn from - to stay more focused on my game instead of thinking of the score and overthinking everything."

Daniil is no stranger to Doha Golf Club but admits the brutal rough - prepared as a defense against the world class professionals - was his biggest problem.

"This course can change a lot depending on the wind. With this rough, it is never like this, never this high. And that is probably something I didn't expect going into this week. I thought it was just going to be like a normal weekend round, but it was a lot tougher course."

Daniil was happy with how his game stacked up, but the +5 handicapper admits he still has a lot to learn.

Hardly surprising given his age.

"Usually with my game, my strengths are probably my driving, as well as my putting. And I feel this week that even though they are my strengths, they are like weaknesses compared to the players in this field."

The amateur may not have made the cut in the 2024 edition, but he gained invaluable experience and some lasting memories that he and his family can cherish forever after two rounds with his dad Dmitry on the bag.

He also gained some invaluable insights into the game at the elite level.

He said: "The best thing for me was to watch how the big names prepared, especially when they're on the range: how they practice, how they play, what they're thinking about, between shots, after shots. I definitely learned a lot that week."

Dad Dmitry was understandably proud of his son's efforts.

He added: "It was a great experience and very good of The International Series to give us this opportunity. The level he played at there is very different to junior tournaments, with very different conditions and it is almost a different game. It is a great benchmark to see how his game is."

Daniil admitted the experience of playing with LIV Golf League superstars and the cream of the Asian Tour has made him even more hungry to succeed.

"I would say professional golf is the target. This week gave me a lot more motivation to compete with these guys, because these are the top players in the world and having the chance to compete with them is a great honor."

International Series Qatar is the ninth of 10 events on this year's schedule.

For tickets and further information, please visit .