EQS-News: ARI Motors Industries SE / Key word(s): Launch/Product Launch

ARI Bruni: The Compact City Car for Work and Family Starting at €15,990

29.11.2024 / 10:24 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ARI Bruni: The Compact City Car for Work and Family Starting at €15,990

Sustainable, practical, and affordable – the new ARI Bruni offers space for four people and is the perfect solution for young families and businesses looking for environmentally friendly mobility. With its refreshing yet thoughtful design and spacious interior with flexible space options, the ARI Bruni meets all the requirements of a modern everyday vehicle. Its well-thought-out concept makes it the ideal choice for anyone who values comfort and practicality without compromising on sustainability. Smart Mobility: The ARI Bruni as an Everyday Hero

The ARI Bruni combines eco-friendly mobility with everyday usability. With a top speed of 90 km/h and a combined consumption of just 9.9 kWh, it is not only climate-friendly but also highly cost-effective. Its compact dimensions – 3.07 meters in length and just 1.49 meters in width – make it ideal for narrow streets and tight parking spaces, making it the perfect companion for city traffic. Despite its compact size, the Bruni offers ample space for the whole family and is also well-suited for carrying groceries or goods. Perfectly Tailored to the Needs of Families, Suppliers, and Service Providers

The ARI Bruni impresses not only with its capacity for four people but also with its versatility in everyday use. The split-folding rear seat allows for flexible use of the interior: whether for the weekly grocery shopping, transporting tools, or other equipment – with up to 1,180 liters of trunk space, the Bruni offers enough storage for any occasion. Comfort and Safety for Family and Professional Life

The interior of the ARI Bruni is modern and functional, designed to meet the needs of its occupants. Standard equipment includes central locking, an intuitive cockpit with touchscreen display, a rearview camera, and Bluetooth functionality. Additional safety features like an anti-lock braking system (ABS) and driver and passenger airbags ensure a reassuring driving experience. The "Cargo" version is aimed at customers with higher transport needs and comes equipped with a wooden floor with tie-down points and a partition grid. The "Comfort" version, on the other hand, adds comfort features such as power steering, air conditioning, and fog lights, making the vehicle especially attractive for longer trips or daily use. Additionally, the "Mobilie Eye" assistance system, which includes traffic sign recognition, lane assistant, and distance warning, comes as standard in this version. Range and Charging Flexibility for Every Need

The ARI Bruni comes with a 17.3 kWh battery that allows a range of up to 215 km. The charging port at the front of the vehicle is easily accessible, allowing the battery to be conveniently charged at a standard outlet. After 4-5 hours, the standard battery is fully ready for use – perfect for overnight charging and preparing the vehicle for the next day. The ARI Bruni also features a fast-charging function, which can charge the vehicle from 30% to 80% in just 35 minutes. This ensures that the ARI Bruni can be quickly recharged whenever needed. An Attractive Overall Package for Young Families and Companies

Starting at a net price of €15,990, the Bruni is more than affordable. Thanks to regional subsidy programs, the purchase price can be further reduced. The vehicle is available in Pistachio, Pineapple, and Champagne colors. With this, ARI Motors offers an affordable alternative to expensive electric cars that is both functional and environmentally friendly.



29.11.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: ARI Motors Industries SE Lausicker Str. 20 04552 Borna Germany Phone: 0341/97856933 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3D6Q45 WKN: A3D6Q4 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf (Primärmarkt), Frankfurt EQS News ID: 2041361



End of News EQS News Service