UK-Germany Visits Offered Me Opportunities To Learn, Says MP CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 29 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Chief Mohan Yadav said his ongoing visits to the UK (United Kingdom) and Germany were not only fruitful but also offered him opportunities to understand and learn.

CM Yadav made this statement on the last day of his industrial sponsorship-related trip in Munich, Germany on Friday. He said the main purpose of this trip was to create new opportunities in Madhya Pradesh.

"The aim of the visit was to create employment opportunities for the state's youth, promote industrialisation, and establish Madhya Pradesh as a strong economic power both within the country and globally," Yadav said.

Addressing the local press in Munich, Yadav stated that Germany has presented many proposals that offer Madhya Pradesh the opportunity to move forward with the belief that the state can use its traditional strengths along with the latest technologies.

"It is significant for us that we have received positive feedback from Germany in sectors like agriculture, artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare, education, new technology, and heavy industries," he added.

Meanwhile, Yadav also noted that both Germany and the UK are economically and technically advanced nations that require a skilled workforce, and India has an abundant pool of technically proficient youth.

"If needed, we can overcome language barriers and work together as complementary forces to achieve our goals," Yadav said, adding that he was overwhelmed by the response received from both counties.

He said that his government will no stone unturned in taking steps to implement the technological advancements and innovations occurring in industries in the UK and Germany.

Mohan Yadav also congratulated the team that accompanied him during the six-day foreign visit between November 24 and 29. It was the first foreign visit after he took over charge as Chief Minister after replacing four-time former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan in December last year.

"We made the best use of our time. After the visit to Germany and the UK, I can say that this trip is opening new doors of opportunity for our tech-savvy, energetic, and talented youth," Yadav added.