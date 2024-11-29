CIS Countries Confirm Priorities For Industrial Collaboration And Labor Market Development

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

The 104th meeting of the CIS Economic Council took place in Moscow on November 29, chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk. The meeting focused on strengthening economic collaboration among CIS member states. Azerbaijan was represented by First Deputy Prime Yagub Eyyubov, Azernews reports.

According to the CIS Executive Committee, key documents were approved during the session, including:



Formation of a Single Market: The council endorsed a concept for the phased creation of a unified labor market and the regulation of labor migration among CIS nations.

Nuclear Safety Measures: A comprehensive plan was approved to enhance safety in the peaceful use of atomic energy. The initiative aims to strengthen the institutional framework for developing nuclear technologies and to provide scientific and technical support for relevant organizations, in line with International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations. Industrial Cooperation Strategies: A list of priority areas was adopted to foster industrial collaboration. The plan focuses on creating innovative industrial clusters, advancing research and development of new technologies, and enhancing professional training in advanced industrial techniques.

The next CIS Economic Council meeting is scheduled for April 28, 2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.