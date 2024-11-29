CIS Countries Confirm Priorities For Industrial Collaboration And Labor Market Development
The 104th meeting of the CIS Economic Council took place in
Moscow on November 29, chaired by Russian Deputy Prime Minister
Alexei Overchuk. The meeting focused on strengthening economic
collaboration among CIS member states. Azerbaijan was represented
by First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov,
Azernews reports.
According to the CIS Executive Committee, key documents were
approved during the session, including:
Formation of a Single labor Market: The council
endorsed a concept for the phased creation of a unified labor
market and the regulation of labor migration among CIS nations.
Nuclear Safety Measures: A comprehensive plan
was approved to enhance safety in the peaceful use of atomic
energy. The initiative aims to strengthen the institutional
framework for developing nuclear technologies and to provide
scientific and technical support for relevant organizations, in
line with International Atomic Energy Agency recommendations.
Industrial Cooperation Strategies: A list of
priority areas was adopted to foster industrial collaboration. The
plan focuses on creating innovative industrial clusters, advancing
research and development of new technologies, and enhancing
professional training in advanced industrial techniques.
The next CIS Economic Council meeting is scheduled for April 28,
2025, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
