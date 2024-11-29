The New Wording Of The Articles Of Association Of INVL Baltic Real Estate Was Registered
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) INVL Baltic Real estate (hereinafter – the Company ) informs that on 29 November 2024 a new wording of the Articles of Association of Company was registered in the Register of legal Entities. The new wording of the Articles of Association was approved on 19 November 2024 during the General shareholders Meeting.
According to the provisions of legal acts, the registered Articles of Association will be submitted to the bank of Lithuania.
