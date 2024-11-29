عربي


Syrskyi In Donetsk Region: Reinforcements For Units In Pokrovsk, Kurakhove Sectors

11/29/2024 9:10:06 AM

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian units operating in the Pokrovsk and Kurakhove sectors of the Donetsk region will receive additional reserves, ammunition, weapons, and military equipment.

Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, General Oleksandr Syrskyi announced this via facebook , according to Ukrinform.

During his visit to the Donetsk region, Syrskyi held direct discussions with commanders actively engaged in combat.


He said the primary purpose of the visit is to address urgent issues and ensure comprehensive support.


He confirmed that all necessary decisions had been made to reinforce the units with reserves and provide additional supplies of ammunition, weapons, and equipment. "The resilience and courage of our defenders are disrupting the enemy's plans, which extend far beyond these sectors," Syrskyi added.


He emphasized that Ukrainian forces continue to hold the line and are inflicting significant losses on Russian manpower and equipment. Syrskyi also expressed his gratitude to the soldiers for their steadfastness and bravery.


Photo credit: Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

UkrinForm

