Indians Win Big At HIPA: Rahul Sachdev And M.S. Ranganathan Shine On The Global Stage

Indian photographers Rahul Sachdev and M.S. Ranganathan, both celebrated names in the world of wildlife photography, have brought immense pride to the country by securing top honors at the prestigious Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA). Known as one of the most significant photography competitions globally, HIPA attracts thousands of entries from over 100 countries, celebrating excellence across diverse genres of photography.

Rahul Sachdev, an acclaimed wildlife photographer, clinched First Place in the General Color Category for his breathtaking image of a Southern White Rhino. Known for his evocative storytelling and ability to capture the essence of the natural world, Rahul's photograph resonated deeply with the judges, earning him this coveted accolade. Speaking about his win, Rahul said,“Photography for me is not just about visuals; it's about creating an emotional bond that transcends the frame. It's an honor to be recognized by such an esteemed platform for this approach to storytelling.”

Adding to this historic achievement, M.S. Ranganathan, a highly experienced and well-renowned wildlife photographer, secured the Third Prize in the Sustainability Category for his stunning photograph of a polar bear, showcasing the fragility and strength of Arctic wildlife in a changing climate. A long-time patron of RSPhotography, Ranganathan has participated in over 15 workshops under Rahul's guidance, honing his skills and exploring new dimensions of creativity. Reflecting on his win, Ranganathan remarked, "Wildlife photography to me is a powerful tool for storytelling. We as wildlife photographers get to experience and capture the raw beauty and essence of the natural world, and it is equally both a challenge and a privilege."

Reflecting on their collective success, Rahul added,“It feels surreal to stand alongside a photographer as accomplished as Ranganathan as winners in such a globally competitive event. For two friends and peers to secure top honors at the same competition is nothing short of extraordinary!”

About HIPA

Founded under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Hamdan International Photography Award (HIPA) is a global celebration of artistic excellence. It promotes creativity and technical expertise across categories, offering one of the most prestigious and lucrative platforms for photographers worldwide.

About RSPhotography

Founded by Rahul Sachdev, RSPhotography caters to advanced wildlife photography workshops, emphasizing the exploration of a photographer's creative side through their work. Offering personalized workshops, one-on-one mentoring, and curated wildlife expeditions, RSPhotography empowers photographers to push boundaries and craft impactful stories. This dual success at HIPA underscores the transformative impact of mentorship and the rise of Indian talent in global photography.

